Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child Malik and Hadid have not personally announced the news, but multiple outlets claim to have confirmed it through various reputable sources.

TMZ says “family sources” told them that Hadid is 20 weeks along and that both families are “very excited” for the baby.

‘Entertainment Tonight’ claims their source spoke about the pair’s rekindled relationship, saying it was like they “never skipped a beat.” Unnamed Source, to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ ‘Us Weekly’ says that their source exclusively revealed that Hadid has “always wanted to start a family” with Malik.

No more details have been revealed at this time.

