Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Expecting First Child Together Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:38s - Published 40 minutes ago Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Expecting First Child Together Baby on board! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together. ET Canada has all the details on their road to becoming first-time parents.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this