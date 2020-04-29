Chinese man returns home after seven months to find walls covered by devil's ivy

A man returned back home after around seven months finding the walls in his living room covered by devil's ivy in northern China.

The video, shot in the city of Langfang in Hebei Province on April 26, shows the green plants growing on walls and ceiling in Mr Chen's living room.

Chen has two pots of devil's ivy in his living room and his brother who lives downstair watered the plants for him when he was away for around seven months.

Chen said he is not going to cut the plants and will remain it on walls and ceiling.

