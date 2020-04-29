Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese man returns home after seven months to find walls covered by devil's ivy

Chinese man returns home after seven months to find walls covered by devil's ivy

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Chinese man returns home after seven months to find walls covered by devil's ivy

Chinese man returns home after seven months to find walls covered by devil's ivy

A man returned back home after around seven months finding the walls in his living room covered by devil's ivy in northern China.

The video, shot in the city of Langfang in Hebei Province on April 26, shows the green plants growing on walls and ceiling in Mr Chen's living room.

Chen has two pots of devil's ivy in his living room and his brother who lives downstair watered the plants for him when he was away for around seven months.

Chen said he is not going to cut the plants and will remain it on walls and ceiling.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GUHURA

Guanduania Human Rights Association RT @Daniel34254322: BEIJING – Chinese authorities allowed a leading human rights lawyer to reunite with his family late Monday, ending more… 11 hours ago

Daniel34254322

Makey LI BEIJING – Chinese authorities allowed a leading human rights lawyer to reunite with his family late Monday, ending… https://t.co/XXeQFqDanj 11 hours ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Chinese Human Rights Lawyer Returns Home after Tortuous Journey https://t.co/vmmB6w4Lvy @voanews 2 days ago

leo43024616

leo RT @ADHRRF_English: Chinese authorities allowed a leading #humanrightslawyer to reunite with his family late Monday, ending more than four… 2 days ago

DelMattino

Stella del Mattino GREAT NEWS! Wang Quanzhang, a well-known human rights lawyer, has finally reunited with his wife and children. Bu… https://t.co/WfoG9QAsQ8 3 days ago

ADHRRF_English

Assoc. for Defense of HumanRights&ReligiousFreedom Chinese authorities allowed a leading #humanrightslawyer to reunite with his family late Monday, ending more than f… https://t.co/0XR88f0mFC 3 days ago

StuartR92034479

Stuart Russell #China Authorities allowed leading rights lawyer #WangQuanzhang to reunite with his family late Monday ending more… https://t.co/N41IjBd3Cr 4 days ago