Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency.

HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai hospital the past few days for a colon infection.

Khan, who is survived by his wife and two sons, died a week after his mother passed away.

His 30-year film career began with a role in the critically-acclaimed 1988 movie, 'Salaam Bombay!'

An icon of the Bollywood industry, Khan also had numerous film credits to his name in Hollywood.

These include roles in 'Life of Pi,' 'The Darjeeling Limited' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'

Khan's final credit, 'Angrezi Medium,' was India's last film to appear in theaters before COVID-19 shut down the industry.