|
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases in the US have now passed the one million mark
|
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases in the US have now passed the one million mark
COVID-19 cases in the US pass the one million mark and more Americans have lost their lives to the disease than died during the Vietnam War.View on euronews
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|State and national leaders in the US signalled an increasing willingness to curtail...
News24 - Published Also reported by •RTTNews •IndiaTimes
|Global confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million on Monday, as the US neared the 1-million...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Can Herd Immunity Really Help Fight COVID-19?
Can Herd Immunity Really
Help Fight COVID-19? As the world continues to deal with COVID-19,
herd immunity has been referred to
by many as the “key to reopening.” Herd immunity occurs when enough..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42Published
|