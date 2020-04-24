Children Provided Free Breakfasts, Lunches At Saint Hubert Catholic High School For Girls
OF THE COUNTY'S 62MUNICIPALITIES.ONLY BRYN ATHYN HAS NO CASES.GIFT OF IF HE MEALS FORCHILDREN TODAY IN NORTHEASTPHILADELPHIA, "EYEWITNESSNEWS" ON THE 7300 BLOCK OFTORRESDALE AVENUE.CHILDREN IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC WERE PROVIDED FREEBREAKFAST, AND LUNCHES TODAY.ENOUGH TO LAST THROW DAYS,THERE WERE FRUIT CUPS, GRANOLABARS, AND MILK, CATHOLIC HIGH
With public gatherings canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, that meant there would be no annual awards banquet for student-athletes at Saint Joseph Catholic School. So the athletic director..