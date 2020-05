With limited funds available, we wanted to know what makes the difference between getting approved and getting wait listed?

Amit Mehra, CFA "The SBA’s stimulus backed PPP loan is a hot commodity! With limited funds available, we wanted to know what makes… https://t.co/J1Aq1l3M77 1 day ago

David Doughty RT @_amitm : "The SBA’s stimulus backed PPP loan is a hot commodity! With limited funds available, we wanted to know… https://t.co/e5i9XPnlgb 1 day ago

Detroit Chamber Metro Detroit small businesses are seeing approvals for the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program loans with help from F… https://t.co/IO4g21aiU2 25 minutes ago

Brenda Lawrence RT @DetroitChamber : Metro Detroit small businesses are seeing approvals for the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program loans with help from Finte… 24 minutes ago