Winnebago getting back to business

As life slowly begins to return to some sort of 'normal.'

Winnebago industries announced that beginning this coming monday?

Manufacturing activities will start up again in forest city.

That's great news for employees at the facility wanting to get back to work.

Motorhome production will start back up monday?

And towable production will kick back in the following monday?

May 11th.

Director of corporate relations chad reece tells me when workers are back on the line?

Employee safety is key?

So they will have social distancing policies ready?

Health checks in place and ?

?e on hand.xxx "we have had teams working to ensure that we do things in a manner that meets the current guidelines and safety protocols, because our number 1 priority is, whatever we do, that we do it in a manner that's safe and a way that's sustainable to maintain the health of our employees."

In the midst of this pandemic?

The company has launched the ??o together fund... a resource for employees that may be facing some financial hardship.

In a press release this morning?

The company states that future production rates and plans will vary by brand?

And are subject to change?

