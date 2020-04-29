Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

That's w-t-h-i-tv dot com.

A local college professor is looking back in history as we continue to deal with the coronavirus.

News 10 spoke with dan clark today.

He's an isu associate professor of history.

He's currently writing a book chronicling the history of the university.

The book with dive into several issues the school faced at the beginning of the 20 century.

One of them includes the spanish flu... clark says that was a big issue for the school..

But nothing like what we're seeing today.

20:29:40,05 "i mean the spanish influenza shut down the university..

I mean shut down the normal school for a month in 1918... you know that was a big deal..

But it didn't cause the kind of crisis that we're having now " clark's book now " we're having crisis that we're having now " clark's book on isu history is expected




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

AA Adapts to Social Distancing [Video]

AA Adapts to Social Distancing

How the groups are changing things up to stay connected and support each other.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:50Published
Local AA Meetings Adapt to Social Distancing [Video]

Local AA Meetings Adapt to Social Distancing

How the groups are changing things up to stay connected and support each other.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:50Published