Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

That's w-t-h-i-tv dot com.

A local college professor is looking back in history as we continue to deal with the coronavirus.

News 10 spoke with dan clark today.

He's an isu associate professor of history.

He's currently writing a book chronicling the history of the university.

The book with dive into several issues the school faced at the beginning of the 20 century.

One of them includes the spanish flu... clark says that was a big issue for the school..

But nothing like what we're seeing today.

20:29:40,05 "i mean the spanish influenza shut down the university..

I mean shut down the normal school for a month in 1918... you know that was a big deal..

But it didn't cause the kind of crisis that we're having now " clark's book now " we're having crisis that we're having now " clark's book on isu history is expected