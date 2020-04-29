DREAMKATCHER Movie Clip - Could Be a Good Thing - Plot synopsis: In this terrifying horror-thriller, Gail (Radha Mitchell, Silent Hill) is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, at a remote country home.

After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead mother—who commands Josh to murder Gail.

When Josh’s dad (Henry Thomas, The Haunting of Hill House) returns, he and Gail suspect that their son has been possessed by an ancient, bloodthirsty spirit.

Is it too late to save Josh’s life—or their own?