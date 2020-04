Who In Minn. Hoarded An Unproven COVID-19 Drug? Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:23s - Published 31 minutes ago Who In Minn. Hoarded An Unproven COVID-19 Drug? In this edition of Reality Check, Pat Kessler digs into the new data that shows prescriptions for an unproven coronavirus drug skyrocketed in Minnesota last month (2:23). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 29, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this