British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday (April 30) with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.

A spitfire and hurricane aircraft performed the flypast near his home in Bedfordshire.

Moore has raised 29.4 million pounds ($36.5 million) for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, having initially set out to raise just 1,000 pounds.

His endeavours have won the hearts and admiration of the public at home and across the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on his return to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 himself, called upon Britons to show the same resolve as the old soldier to help defeat the virus.