British trains play birthday tune for centenarian Captain Tom Moore

NEWLY-NAMED TRAIN CAPTAIN TOM MOORE ON TRACKS STORY: Even the trains were celebrating the 100th birthday of British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore on Thursday (April 30), as a train company compiled a happy birthday tune using train horns.

Great Western Railway (GWR) released the tune in tribute to what they called the Captain's "phenomenal fundraising achievements," its head of communications, Dan Panes, said.

GWR named one of its trains after the former soldier on Wednesday (April 29).

The centenarian has become a national hero after raising more than 30 million pounds ($37.4 million) for the health service, the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an individual through a walk.

On Thursday he was appointed an Honorary Colonel, received a military flypast and a message from the prime minister.

Earlier this month, Moore began a fundraising mission for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff battling the COVID-19 crisis by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, initially setting out to raise just 1,000 pounds.

