British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published 16 minutes ago British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday Great Western Railway creates train horn song, tooting happy birthday for Captain Tom Moore. Video credit: @GWRHelp.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

British trains toot tune for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday SHOTLIST SENT/ COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW. SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE) (@GWRHELP - NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY @GWRHELP) 1. AERIAL VIEW OF PADDINGTON STATION 2. VARIOUS OF PADDINGTON STATION VARIOUS, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE) (@GWRHELP - NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY @GWRHELP) 3. VARIOUS OF TRAINS ON TRACKS, BLOWING HORNS LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (APRIL 29, 2020) (@GWRHELP - NO RESALES/ MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY @GWRHELP) 4. NEWLY-NAMED TRAIN CAPTAIN TOM MOORE ON TRACKS







You Might Like



Tweets about this