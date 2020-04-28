Global  

Nation helps celebrate 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore

The Prime Minister, Michael Ball and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan helped welcome Captain Tom Moore into the centenarian club.

The Second World War veteran originally set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his milestone with a fundraising target of £1,000.

But his determination captured the public imagination and at around 9.20am on Thursday, an hour after the RAF staged a flypast in his honour, he reached £30 million raised for NHS charities.

