Royal Opera House's operatic birthday tribute to Captain Tom Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago Royal Opera House's operatic birthday tribute to Captain Tom Royal Opera House musicians sing an operatic rendition of Happy Birthday for Captain Tom. The veteran, who has turned 100, walked laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser for the NHS but ended up raising millions. 0

