Walmart shut down after 23 workers test positive Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 hours ago Walmart shut down after 23 workers test positive A Walmart in Worcester has been shut down after 23 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Walmart shut down after 23 workers test positive LIVE IN WORCESTER WITH WHAT’SBEING DONE TODAY.GOOD MORNING.MATT: GOOD MORNING.WORCESTER’S WALMART IS SHUT DOWNBY ORDER OF THE CITY AFTERNEARLY TWO A DOZEN EMPLOYEESTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.THIS SUPER CENTER LOCATED OFFROUTE 146 WILL BE THOROUGHLYCLEANED TODAY.23 WORKERS CONTRACTED THE VIRUSIN TOTAL.THE CITY SAYS SOME WALMARTEMPLOYEES AND SHOPPERS AT THESTORE WERE NOT WEARINGPROTECTIVE GEAR.







