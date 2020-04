Captain Tom celebrates 100th birthday Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:03s - Published 42 minutes ago Captain Tom celebrates 100th birthday The war veteran who has raised more than £30 million for the NHS has celebrated his milestone birthday in style.

Recent related news from verified sources Captain Tom Moore: NHS fundraiser celebrates turning '100 years young' on milestone birthday Army veteran is observing the milestone at home with his close family

