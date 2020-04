Dr. Anthony Fauci Announced Drug Showed Promise In Fighting COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:53s - Published 15 minutes ago Dr. Anthony Fauci Announced Drug Showed Promise In Fighting COVID-19 Ian Lee reports Dr. Fauci said Remdesivir has a clear cut significant positive effect. 0

