Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Marchex, off about 9.6% and shares of Emerald Holding off about 9.2% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Marchex, off about 9.6% and shares of Emerald Holding off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Select Interior Concepts, trading lower by about 11.6% and Cavco Industries, trading lower by about 6.9%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

octaneatlanta

The Octane Agency Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders - Nasdaq: https://t.co/TLOjxngZMo 5 days ago

Advertising24x7

Advertising Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders - Nasdaq https://t.co/lT5Gwh9wd8 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.4%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 34.6% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities [Video]

Thursday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, off about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published