Financial assistance crucial in Mississippi fighting coronavirus

The coronavirus has been described as a war... and that battle rages on several fronts from prevention to treatment at all levels of government... governor tate reeves sent this tweet out on social media thursday... stressing we are all in this fight together ... and that the response and recovery efforts are executed locally....manage d by the state....and supported by the federal government.

And here's a glimpse at just some of the federal assistance given to the mississippi at this point ... this includes money from fema, health and human services, as well as transportation funding .... the i-r-s issued over 804 thousand economic impact payments so far to eligible mississippians ... that's a total of one point four billion dollars... and the small business administration loaned over seven and a half billion dollars to more than 46 thousand small businesses in the state... and you may remember the huge debate between some governors and our national government about stockpiled material needed in the fight... well here's a look at what fema delivered in medical supplies to our state from that national stockpile including n-95 masks,,,surgical masks,, medical gowns,, coveralls,, face shields,, and gloves...