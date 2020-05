βŠƒβˆͺ∩βͺ½ RT @THR: "People gave me such sh*t for asking if #JoeExotic should be in jail, and I was like, that doesn't seem like a hard-hitting geyser… 1 hour ago

Gianluca Odinson Tiger King: Joel McHale Shocked by Backlash Over Joe Exotic's Imprisonment https://t.co/reHDFJIP2S 3 hours ago

Miss Leigh RT @THR: Joel McHale said he was shocked over the heat he got from viewers for one of his questions in the #TigerKing special https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

The Hollywood Reporter Joel McHale said he was shocked over the heat he got from viewers for one of his questions in the #TigerKing special https://t.co/NuDxmQtUNW 5 hours ago

Vika Bangkit (Reporter & Co-Associate of CNBC ID) RT @ComicBookNOW: TIGER KING: Joel McHale Shocked By Backlash Over Joe Exotic's Imprisonment https://t.co/SfJmcwLYeG https://t.co/1gjrdCUa0V 9 hours ago

Julie πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ RT @THRtv: Joel McHale Shocked Over Backlash to 'Tiger King' Question | THR News https://t.co/PxRWSz2ts0 https://t.co/12LJkaQvJD 15 hours ago

THR TV News Joel McHale Shocked Over Backlash to 'Tiger King' Question | THR News https://t.co/PxRWSz2ts0 https://t.co/12LJkaQvJD 17 hours ago