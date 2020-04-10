Joel McHale Set to Host Follow-Up Installment 'The Tiger King and I' | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:17s - Published now Joel McHale Set to Host Follow-Up Installment 'The Tiger King and I' | THR News The comedian interviews several figures from the docuseries for the episode, titled 'The Tiger King and I.' 0

