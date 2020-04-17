Watch: Robotic device to help minimise doctors' contact with Covid-19 patients
A research institute in West Bengal has built a robotic device to minimise the contact between healthcare workers and the Covid-19 patients they are treating.
The device developed by Durgapur based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute can collect samples and even provide medicines to patients.
The device is equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies and works in both automatic as well as manual mode.
