Kendall Jenner fires back at trolls making fun of her dating life

Kendall Jenner is perfectly proud of her dating life, and she’s not afraid to say it.When the 24-year-old model was recently spotted with NBA player Devin Booker, rumors began to circulate that the two were an item.This, in turn, led to a less than kind remark from a Twitter user about Jenner’s history of dating NBA players.“Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the person wrote, captioning a video of three men playfully tossing around a small child.“Maybe she passing them around,” another Twitter user responded.Jenner saw the tweet, and she wasn’t too happy about it.

She quickly defended herself, writing, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch”.Fans were all for Jenner’s unabashed self-love and female empowerment.“Her tweet actually translates to, ‘I’m grown, don’t worry about what I’m doing.’ And we heavily support THAT,” another fan added.YOU TELL ‘EM, KENDALL