Trump Says Michael Flynn Was Tormented By 'Dirty Cops'

President Donald Trump said his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was tormented by “dirty cops.” This was allegedly done as part of the probe into whether Russia helped Trump win the presidency in 2016.

According to Reuters, the comments may suggest the retired general could receive a presidential pardon.

Flynn first pleaded guilty to making false statements in a charge brought by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Now the former adviser says he did not lie and wants to leave the plea deal he originally made.