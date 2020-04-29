Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, he said “we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.” Johnson then talked about the U.K.’s efforts to find a vaccine but said for the meantime they would need to use “resolve and ingenuity.” The prime minister said he would soon unveil a plan to reopen the economy, schools and workplaces.

He said it was too soon to relax lockdown measure but would decide soon if they were going to be extended or modified.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK Labour's Starmer to question PM in coronavirus strategy call

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will question Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his...
Reuters - Published

Boris Johnson says the UK has now passed its coronavirus peak despite rising deaths

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersNPRIndependentBBC NewsHereford Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarshP24838437

Harsh P RT @cnnbrk: The UK has passed its coronavirus peak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says https://t.co/j0TvsUncmZ https://t.co/c7X82PoGem 6 minutes ago

rozwood1970

Roz Wood UK has ‘passed the peak’ of Covid-19 says Boris Johnson https://t.co/rgNzgOCeWh 17 minutes ago

Camz99

@Camz99 UK has ‘passed the peak’ of Covid-19 says Boris Johnson | The National https://t.co/32xpZgoDoR 38 minutes ago

essexlive

Essex Live The Prime Minister added that the UK is now on a “downward slope” https://t.co/QWHF83rwxU 57 minutes ago

IRNRadioNews

IRN Radio News At 6 with Elizabeth - Boris Johnson says we're passed the peak, but maintains we mustn't leave lockdown too early 1 hour ago

Laulaws

Laulaws RT @business: Boris Johnson says the U.K. has passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed more than 26,000 people htt… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus timeline: Deaths in hospitals in England [Video]

Coronavirus timeline: Deaths in hospitals in England

A look at the coronavirus death rate in England alongside how politicians were dealing with the outbreak. On March 3 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shaking hands with 'everybody' We now know..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
UK coronavirus toll nears Italy's, PM says nation 'past the peak' [Video]

UK coronavirus toll nears Italy's, PM says nation 'past the peak'

Boris Johnson has briefed the press on the fight against coronavirus, following his own battle with the disease.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published