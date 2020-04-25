|
Some meat processing plants remain closed, small farms seeing big business
|
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Some meat processing plants remain closed, small farms seeing big business
Panic buying due to COVID-19 combined with the temporary closure of several big-name meat processing plants has caused a major hiccup in the food industry.
|
Some meat processing plants remain closed, small farms seeing big business
DECADE AGO, EMISSIONS ROSESHARPLY WH RECOVERED.SOME MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS HAVEBEEN FORCED HALT BUSINESS.EXPERTS SAY THERE'S NO REASON TOPANIC TO GUY GROCERY.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump Keeps Meat-Processing Plants Open
President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite concerns for workers not receiving enough protection, Trump wants to protect the U.S. food..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32Published
Tyson Shutters Another Meat Processing Plant
A major beef processing plant is temporarily halting production due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 among its workers. According to Reuters, a Tyson Foods unit said Thursday it will..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37Published
|