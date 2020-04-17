Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Parks and Recreation - First Look at Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode Five years after audiences said goodbye to one of the most beloved comedies in TV history, the fine citizens of Pawnee, Ind., are reuniting for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation Special” set to air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m.

ET/PT.

All of the original characters from the series will return in the 30-minute special, played by original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.

(In addition, several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in.) The story comes from the events of the day – Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.