Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Parks and Recreation - First Look at Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode Five years after audiences said goodbye to one of the most beloved comedies in TV history, the fine citizens of Pawnee, Ind., are reuniting for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation Special” set to air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m.

ET/PT.

All of the original characters from the series will return in the 30-minute special, played by original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.

(In addition, several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in.) The story comes from the events of the day – Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Parks and Recreation' makes special return with Leslie, Ron & Co. social-distancing

Amy Poehler and the "Parks and Recreation" cast return for a special, becoming the first broadcast...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special [Video]

‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special

‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special NBC recently announced that the cast of their beloved show, ’Parks and Recreation,’ would soon be reunited for a charity special..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
North Carolina Families Try to Balance Changing Summer Camp Plans for Kids [Video]

North Carolina Families Try to Balance Changing Summer Camp Plans for Kids

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Piedmont families to constantly juggle their schedules. Even summer planning has been thrown for a loop.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:10Published