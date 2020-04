CU's Heinrich hoping to build off impressive freshman seasoni Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:09s - Published 33 minutes ago CU's Heinrich hoping to build off impressive freshman seasoni CU women's soccer player Skylar Heinrich is hoping to build off an impressive first season with the Jays. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CU's Heinrich hoping to build off impressive freshman seasoni HERE OUTSIDEMORRISON STADIUMON THE CAMPUS OFCREIGHTONUNIVERSITY INDOWNTOWNOMAHA, WHERE CUWOMEN'S SOCCERPLAYER SKYLARHEINRICH ISCOMING OFF ANIMPRESSIVE FIRSTSEASON WITH THEJAYS.THE ELKHORN HIGHALUM SCORING ATEAM-BEST 11GOALS IN 2019,WHILE BEINGNAMED THE BIGEAST FRESHMAN OFTHE YEAR.ADAM: SKYLARHEINRICH WANTSTO ONE DAYBECOME AVETERINARIAN,WORKING WITHEXOTIC ANIMALSLIKE SNAKES.THE FORWARD SUREKNOWS HOW TOSTRIKE QUICKLY ONTHE PITCH,FINISHING 2ND INTHE LEAGUE INGOALS PER GAME INHER FIRST YEAR OFCOLLEGE SOCCER.SKYLAR: IT WASSUCH A SUPRISE.I HAD NO IDEA.I WASN'TEXPECTINGANYTHING.I WAS REALLYGRATEFUL I WASABLE TO PLAY ANDSTAY HEALTHYTHROUGH THEWHOLE SEASON.I WASN'T EVEREXPECTINGANYTHING.I JUST WANTED TOWORK AS HARD AS ICOULD AND WHATCAME OUT OF IT ISEXCITING.ADAM: AFTERHELPING THEANTLERS WIN THESTATE TITLE IN 2018AS A JUNIOR,HEINRICH DECIDEDTO GRADUATEEARLY & FOREGOHER SENIOR SEASONOF HIGH SCHOOLSOCCER.THE DECISION PAIDOFF AS THEFORWARD SCORED3 GAME-WINNINGGOALS LAST YEAR.SKYLAR: COMINGEARLY DEFINITELYHELPED.I LOVED IT.IT WORKED OUTFOR ME.I THOUGHT ITHELPED GETTING TOKNOW THE TEAM.ADAM: HOWEVER,HEINRICH BELIEVESSHE CAN RAISE HERLEVEL PLAY EVENHIGHER IN HERNEXT 3 YEARS ATCREIGHTON.SKYLAR: HOW ISTARTED FRESHMANYEAR IS NOT HOW IWANT TO ENDSENIOR YEARBASICALLY.I WANT TO GROWAS A PLAYER AND IFEEL LIKE AREAS INEED TO WORK ON:THE MENTAL ASPECTOF THE GAME.THINKING BEFOREDOING.AND FINISHING:THERE WERE A FEWEASY GOALS THAT IMISSED AND IT'SJUST ME REPITITIONLIKE PRACTICINGFROM ONE SPOT I'LLDO LIKE 20 KICKSAND THEN I'LL GOTO ANOTHER SPOT IFEEL LIKE I NEED TOWORK ON.I'LL WORK MORE ONMY LEFT BECAUSE IFEEL LIKE I'M MOREDOMINANT ON MYRIGHT.AND I FEEL LIKE ICAN BE MORE OF ADANGER IF I'M MOREDANGEROUS WITHMY LEFT FOOT.ADAM: WHILE HERTEAM WAS UNABLETO HAVE SPRINGMATCHES &PRACTICES,HEINRICH HAS STILLBEEN ABLE TOBALANCEINDIVIDUALWORKOUTS ALONGWITHSCHOOLWORK.SKYLAR: I DO ABOUTLIKE TWO HOURS OFHOMEWORK ORJUST CLASS INGENERAL.AND THEN I'LLUSUALLY TAKE ABREAK AND THAT'SWHEN I WORK OUTOR DO FIELD WORK.AND THEN I'LLCOME BACK TODOING HOMEWORKSO LIKE I HAVE MYEVENING TO MYSELFTO WALK MY DOG.ADAM: IN OTHER CUNEWS THURSDAY,





