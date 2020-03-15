Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump says could bring back Flynn

Trump says could bring back Flynn

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Trump says could bring back Flynn

Trump says could bring back Flynn

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would consider bringing his fired former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure in the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, back into his administration.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump says could bring back Flynn

The president's comments, the latest in a string of remarks about Flynn, go beyond prior suggestions by Trump that the retired general could be in line for a presidential pardon.

"I would certainly consider it, yeah.

I think he's a fine man," Trump told reporters, without specifying which role he might give to Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements in a charge brought by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

He is now insisting he did not lie and wants to back out of the plea.

Internal FBI documents turned over by the Justice Department on Wednesday showed FBI officials debated whether and when to warn Flynn that he could face criminal charges as they prepared for a January 2017 interview with him in the Russia probe.

Trump blamed Flynn's predicament on "dirty cops" and said the documents show Flynn was a victim.

"He's in the process of being exonerated.

If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration," Trump said.



Recent related news from verified sources

Napolitano Says Trump Should Pardon Flynn Immediately: FBI Note Proof of ‘Plot to Impair’ the Trump Presidency

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano believes that a handwritten note said to have been...
Mediaite - Published

Trump blasts ‘scam’ against Flynn as FBI files raise questions about future of case

President Trump blasted what he called the “scam” against Michael Flynn as newly released FBI...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweets His Support For 'War Hero' Michael Flynn [Video]

Trump Tweets His Support For 'War Hero' Michael Flynn

President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:07Published
As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published