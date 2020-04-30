Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works

Global  

An antiviral drug remdesivir is the first successful treatment against coronavirus disease.

US government-funded trial on 1,063 people found it boosted recovery in severely ill patients.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug developed by the US pharma major Gilead Sciences.

It’s a pan-viral drugs developed against RNA viruses, Marburg and Ebola, but it was not successful.

It was also investigated for action against all coronaviruses, including those that cause SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The drug led to 30% fewer patients needing ventilation.

Watch the video for more details.

