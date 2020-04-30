Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator.

Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium.

During a Friday interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' Biden said, "No, it is not true.

I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.” He also called on the National Archives to release any documents having to do with Reade's accusation.

Women's rights advocates had called upon the former vice president to respond to the allegations.