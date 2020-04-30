Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator.

Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium.

Joe Biden, via Medium During a Friday interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' Biden said, "No, it is not true.

I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.” He also called on the National Archives to release any documents having to do with Reade's accusation.

Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Women's rights advocates had called upon the former vice president to respond to the allegations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Live On MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

This is Joe Biden's first time speaking publicly about the sexual assault allegation
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteNews24Al JazeeraSydney Morning HeraldJust Jared


Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim

Some of Joe Biden's potential picks for a running mate have stood by him amid allegations of sexual...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteNews24Al JazeeraSydney Morning HeraldJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BruceNorrisSr

Bruce Norris RT @CandysOpinions: Can you imagine feeling so marginalized? Biden says no to releasing papers from his senate years to confirm Tara Reade'… 3 seconds ago

mikememoli

Mike Memoli RT @alivitali: Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegation, calls for release of National Archives records. w/ ⁦@mikememoli⁩ https… 4 seconds ago

ConnDiandra

Diandra Conn RT @seanhannity: THE LATEST: Joe Biden Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault by Tara Reade https://t.co/FZm4IEoPB9 16 seconds ago

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno “They aren’t true. This never happened,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said in a statement on Friday morning. https://t.co/PJN55F50zI 17 seconds ago

DrMerle

Merle A. Jacobs,PhD🇨🇦 RT @BruceDGallant: Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegation, calls for release of any records https://t.co/xy70r8Jcpw via @nbcnews 24 seconds ago

KurfiIbrahim

Muhammad kurfi ibrahim RT @ABC: JUST IN: Former Vice Pres. Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegations by former Senate aide Tara Reade 27 years ago, saying "this… 35 seconds ago

BYedowitz

Barbara Yedowitz RT @joncoopertweets: Joe Biden has publicly responded to a sexual assault allegation against him made by Tara Reade. “I want to address all… 35 seconds ago

WPaulCarter

William Paul Carter I Believe Tara Reade. Full Interview: Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegation From Tara Reade |... https://t.co/aCbIzKsbmo via @YouTube 51 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

The former vice president denied Tara Reade’s claims saying that it “never happened.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:14Published