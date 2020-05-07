Global  

Joe Biden accuser opens up in new interview

Joe Biden accuser opens up in new interview

Tara Reade, a woman who accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault, is opening up in new interview with Megyn Kelly about the former vice president.

Megyn Kelly Lands Interview With Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993,...
In video interview, Biden's accuser says he should drop out of White House race

The woman who alleges presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in...
Biden Accuser Will Vote For Him [Video]

Biden Accuser Will Vote For Him

Joe Biden is under fire for alleged sexual and harassment allegations, leveled at him by a former staffer. Now another former staffer has come forward to say she will vote for Biden, despite his..

Biden's accuser says he should drop out of White House race [Video]

Biden's accuser says he should drop out of White House race

Tara Reade, the woman who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, said in a video interview on Thursday that he should withdraw from the White House race. Gloria Tso reports.

