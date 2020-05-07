|
Joe Biden accuser opens up in new interview
Joe Biden accuser opens up in new interview
Tara Reade, a woman who accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault, is opening up in new interview with Megyn Kelly about the former vice president.
Biden Accuser Will Vote For Him
Joe Biden is under fire for alleged sexual and harassment allegations, leveled at him by a former staffer.
Now another former staffer has come forward to say she will vote for Biden, despite his..
Biden's accuser says he should drop out of White House race
Tara Reade, the woman who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, said in a video interview on Thursday that he should withdraw from the White House race. Gloria Tso reports.
