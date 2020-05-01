Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 U.S. presidential election.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden apologized on Friday after getting into hot water during a guest appearance on the popular hip-hop radio show "The Breakfast Club.” Biden was interviewed by co-host Charlamagne tha God and told the black radio host during the interview that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov.

3 U.S. presidential election.

[CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD] : "Listen, you got to come see us when you come to New York VP Biden." [BIDEN] "I will." [CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD] "Because it's a long way until November.

We got more questions." [BIDEN] "You got more questions but I tell ya, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." [CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD] "It don't have nothing to do with Trump.

It has to do with the fact I want something for my community." That exchange, which aired Friday, earned Biden a swift rebuke from the Trump campaign, Republicans, as well as some black Democrats on Twitter.

Biden apologized soon after during a call with the U.S. Black Chambers, an African-American business group saying, “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy," adding “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” Biden, who served eight years as No.

2 to President Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, added he has never taken black voters for granted and that no one should have to vote for somebody.



