Shipping fleets around the world sounded their horns on Friday, as part of a global initiative to mark May Day and show solidarity with seafarers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A tribute to heroes at sea Courtesy: Pacific International Lines Location: Singapore Courtesy: Instagram /Nadiavandam Shipping fleets around the world Courtesy: Tan Sze Liang sounded their horns at noon on May Day Courtesy: Fremantle Port Location: Fremantle, Australia to honor the work of seafarers Location: Indian Ocean keeping countries supplied with food Courtesy: Besiktas Shipping and other essentials

