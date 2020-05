Covid-19: Nanded Sahib pilgrims Punjab's latest challenge as cases cross 540

Sikh pilgrims returning from Maharashtra are Punjab's latest Covid challenge.

Over one-third of Punjab's cases linked to pilgrims from Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

Over 140 positive cases among the pilgrims were detected on April 30 alone.

Around 3,500 pilgrims have returned to Punjab over three days.

Most pilgrims who tested positive were reportedly asymptomatic.

Amritsar DC spoke on 23 pilgrims being infected, taking district count to 35+.