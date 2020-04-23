Lockdown 3.0: Here's what will open and what will remain shut from May 04

Global  

Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic by two weeks, but with considerable relaxations in green zones.

The guidelines will be followed according to the zones, the Union Health Ministry has split over 700 districts across India into red, orange and green zones in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

Liquor stores and 'paan' shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone.

However, all industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted irrespective of zones.

