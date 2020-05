Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving Talk 'Hollywood' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:05s - Published 22 minutes ago Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving Talk 'Hollywood' Producer Ryan Murphy is going all the way back to the 1940s in his new Netflix mini-series "Hollywood", and stars Darren Criss, Laura Harrier and Samara Weaving tell ET Canada's Roz Weston what audiences can expect from the thrilling new show. 0

