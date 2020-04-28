The plan to reopen Indiana

In "breaking news" for you this afternoon ... "a plan to re-open indiana"..

1st..

"the number" of covid-19 hospital patients has to "decrease" for "14"-days.

//// 2nd..

"the state" must be able to maintain "its surge capacity".

This includes: "having critical care beds" and "ventilators available".

//// the 3rd point..

"deals with testing".

"the state"..

Must be able "to test hoosiers" who are symptomatic..

As well as essential workers.

////// last..

Is "contact tracing".

"health officials" must have systems "to contact people" who test "positive"..

And then notify people "who might've been exposed".

All of these points "must be met"..

Or, "the state" may have to go "backward" in the phases of reopening.

////// governor eric holcomb says starting monday, may 4th stage 2 will begin for all of the indiana counties in our viewing area..

The stay at home order and travel restrictions are lifted...beginning monday....with certain guidelines the plan is...for the state to "fully" re-open by july 4th.

But the state will go through these 5 stages before that can happen.

The governor says right now indiana is already in stage 1.

That's for elective surgeries and essential businesses.

Stage 2 begins monday may 4th.

People who are 65 and older should still stay at home.

But manufacturers...construction operations....and libraries...can reopen.

Malls will be able allowed to open monday..

Up to 50% capacity with indoor restrictions.

And gatherings can occur up to 25 people at a time.

Then... also stage two... but a week later...on monday may 11th barbershops..salons..and tattoo parlors can reopen..but only by appointment and practicing social distancing.

Also beginning may 11th restaurants will be able to reopen at 50% capacity.

Schools and other educational buildings will "still" remain closed.

[take fs] now...we move to stage 3 which starts may 24th.

Gyms...playgrounds..tennis courts...and other facilities will be able to reopen.

Movie theaters will have to be at 50% capacity.

People can have gatherings up to 100 people.

[take fs] then we move to stage 4..which begins june 14th.

This stage will let more businesses open and larger gatherings "up to 250 people".

Retail stores and malls will be able to open back to full capacity.

This stage also allows bars....nightclubs...museum... orting venues and amusement parks to open at 50% capacity.

[take fs] stage 5 is the last stage which is hoped for july 4th.

Once we get to this point..the state will then open up sport venues and larger facilities.

Fairs..and festivals will be back up and running.

As well as restrictions being lifted for amusement and water parks.

Retail shops and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity.

