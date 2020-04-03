Legendary Pascagoula Head Football Coach Bill Matthews passes away at 77

One of the best high school - football coaches to ever- come through south- mississippi... has passed away- at- the age of 77.- as first reported by our media- partner the sun herald... - pascagoula's bill matthews died- this morning... after battling - heart condition in recent - months.

- matthews took the panthers to a- perfect 14-0 season in 1987...- capped off by a class 5-a state- championship... led by a pair o- future college football legends- and n-f-l players...- quarterback shane matthews - hi- son... and cornerback - terrell buckley.- matthews coached at pascagoula- from 1986-1996.

- thoughts and prayers from us- here at news 25... go out