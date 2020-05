EXTENDED LOOK: Protesters rally against stay-at-home order in San Francisco on May Day Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:25s - Published 11 minutes ago EXTENDED LOOK: Protesters rally against stay-at-home order in San Francisco on May Day Protestors rally against Governor Gavin Newsome's stay-at-home order on May 1 in San Francisco, California.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

EXTENDED LOOK: Protesters rally against stay-at-home order in San Francisco on May Day Protestors rally against Governor Gavin Newsome's stay-at-home order on May 1 in San Francisco, California. The extended footage shows the number of protestors gathering and demanding the state's economy re-open, despite warnings from virologists.







You Might Like



Tweets about this