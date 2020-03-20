Remembering Sweet Home family after tragic deaths

Police still haven't told us how four family members of a sweet home family died.

Their bodies were found inside their burned out home tuesday.

But tonight we are learning more about who they were.

the community is grieving -- but they also want justice.

"i have a lot of grief" grief... and questions are all that remain after four members of the shobert family were found dead and their home set on fire tuesday.

Questions remain as to what led up to the tragedy, but we are learning more about john, tiffany, johnathon, and little charlotte.

John moved to oregon from eureka california according to his ex wife.

She also told us he had adult children but has not seen them since their divorce over 30 years ago tiffany was 41 and worked nearby according to facebook.

Johnathon... who was 15... attended school in the sweet home school district who has since released a statement saying giref counselors are available via phone call and video chat.

Little is known about charlotte except that she was only 2 years old emma jerome: " it was difficult to find out much about this family, but from what i did find - it sounds like they will be greatly missed - and people are still begging for answers as to just what happened connor peterson "it came as a complete shock -- they were such nice people... always waving" according to sweet home police - the four had stab wounds and gunshot wounds that are believed to have been inflicted before the house was set on fire -- a fire that was started with gasoline and a torch.

Neighbors say when they saw the flames -- they tried to bang on the door to get them to come out, but that they didn't respond.

Now... they never will.

