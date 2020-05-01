Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Adam Lambert > Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to health workers

Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to health workers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to health workers

Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to health workers

Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single ''You Are The Champions." Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to health workers

British rock legends Queen have tweaked their classic anthem in tribute to frontline health workers.

They call it - 'YOU Are the Champions'.

With the band itself on lockdown, the new single was recorded at a distance, on smartphones, and proceeds will go towards health workers themselves.

Queen's lead guitarist Brian May began the project.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MUSICIAN/QUEEN LEAD GUITARIST, BRIAN MAY, SAYING: ''It's focused to all those in the frontline, all around the world.

Yeah, all the people who are risking their lives to save us and save our families.'' The original song was a major hit in the 80s, when FreddieMercury was Queen's frontman.

It went on to become a hallmark of sports events worldwide.

May believes the song can express "triumph and determination" in the face of adversity.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MUSICIAN/QUEEN LEAD GUITARIST, BRIAN MAY, SAYING: "And I remember we looked ateach other and went - 'Isn't this kind of being big-headed?

Saying - we are the champions.

No time for losers.

You sure it's ok Freddie?'

And Freddie went'course it is darling it means we are all the champions everyone's gonna feel that way.

What's wrong with that?" For drummer Roger Taylor - the update isn't just a salute to the world's health workers - its also a personal tribute.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MUSICIAN/QUEEN DRUMMER, ROGER TAYLOR, SAYING: ''Which is why it's called ''You Are The Champions'', and sowe've put a lot of footage of them (frontline workers) in there, including alittle bit of my daughter who's a doctor working in a hot hub in London.'' Adam Lambert is now Queen's lead singer And he first proposed the lyrical swap.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER ADAM LAMBERT, SAYING: ''Taking the step to shift a lyric is a bold move for Queen,because they're so iconic, but I think this is the type of event that warrantedsuch a change.

And it really, because it's such a well- known title changingthat one word makes a huge impact.

You know, we wanted to dedicate something tothese frontline workers, and we wanted the more we started developing thisidea, we realized that this could turn into something that could really helppeople.'' Proceeds from the single will go to the Solidarity Response Fund under the World Health Organization to provide assistance to health workers around the world.



Recent related news from verified sources

Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to covid-19 frontline workers

Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharonMadwife

Shazza 💚 RT @FOX8NOLA: Queen releases charity single ‘You Are the Champions’ for health care workers https://t.co/bzCNyTY3vU 18 seconds ago

kozozoe

kozo RT @KWCH12: Queen releases charity single ‘You Are the Champions’ for health care workers https://t.co/QwCj0bIjlX #kwch12 https://t.co/yos1… 3 minutes ago

kozozoe

kozo RT @Canoe: ‘YOU ARE THE CHAMPIONS’: Queen dedicate classic song for health workers https://t.co/AhyMegVfCP 3 minutes ago

amyhalenlp

Changing Lanes with Amy Hale RT @Reuters: Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with a new single ‘You Are The… 4 minutes ago

Bookplace1717

Barbara Van Dyke RT @Loudwire: WATCH: @QueenWillRock release 'You Are the Champions' to benefit health care workers: https://t.co/IQLIPMtDyg 4 minutes ago

EstonianWorld

Estonian World Queen releases a special version of “We Are The Champions” to honour health-care workers https://t.co/YkbZfX68zz vi… https://t.co/xZqhAuADE4 4 minutes ago

BombDizzled

Whatever RT @whiotv: Queen, Adam Lambert rewrite ‘We Are the Champions’ to honor health care workers https://t.co/ocLqGgh1Ou 6 minutes ago

Queen4everBlog

Queen Forever Blog 🇮🇹 RT @hypervocal: TRENDING: Queen & Adam Lambert Release New Version of 'We Are the Champions' to Honor Health Care Workers https://t.co/sxk5… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around the World in 90 Seconds - May 1, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds - May 1, 2020

Ecuador carries out door-to-door coronavirus testing and Queen re-writes its hit song "We Are the Champions" in honor of frontline workers. Here are your coronavirus headlines from around the world.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:36Published
'Queen' recreates 'We Are The Champions' [Video]

'Queen' recreates 'We Are The Champions'

Queen Brian May and Roger Taylor team up with Adam Lambert to virtually record a new version of the iconic song "We Are The Champions." They are honoring real champions, the frontline workers around..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published