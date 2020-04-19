Global  

In Other News: Relief for Uddhav; bail for Deepak Talwar; Ross Taylor honored

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to be held on May 21, 2020.

The polls pave way for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thacekray to enter state legislature as a member.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court seeks a probe report from the police on the Palghar lynching case.

In other news, corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar was granted bail by a Delhi court.

Talwar was arrested by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

Ross Taylor was honored with the prestigious New Zealand Cricketer of the Year award.

Watch the full video for more details.

