In Other News: Relief for Uddhav; bail for Deepak Talwar; Ross Taylor honored

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to be held on May 21, 2020.

The polls pave way for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thacekray to enter state legislature as a member.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court seeks a probe report from the police on the Palghar lynching case.

In other news, corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar was granted bail by a Delhi court.

Talwar was arrested by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

Ross Taylor was honored with the prestigious New Zealand Cricketer of the Year award.

