Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Honor COVID-19 Essential Workers

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The Blue Angels honored frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers with a formation flight.

Recent related news from verified sources

Blue Angels,Â Thunderbirds planÂ flyovers to salute essential workers

A formation of F-16 and F-18 jetsÂ will conduct flyovers as aÂ tribute from the Air Force and...
Newsday - Published


Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly throughout the United States for 'America Strong'

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds are part of the 'America Strong' tribute to healthcare workers and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

vinnewell

Vincent Newell RT @Acosta: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over National Mall in honor of health care workers on a beautiful day in DC. https://t.co/sjji… 53 seconds ago

luna_choctaw

A Quiet_Soul RT @davidcharns: So cool! 🇺🇸The Pentagon has released video of Tuesday's flyover by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels. The flyovers over New… 5 minutes ago

spodoman

Pasupathy N RT @VOANews: CORONAVIRUS: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels flew through the skies around Baltimore Saturday to h… 8 minutes ago

ufewashingtondc

UFE Washington Awesome. #BlueAngelsFlyover Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over DC to Honor Health Care Workers, First Responders https://t.co/4nm0fC57eF 17 minutes ago

KTVZ

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Scores of people descended upon the National Mall today as the US Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbir… https://t.co/WRa3tCctxc 19 minutes ago

bogey91656

Mr.T RT @ABC: AERIAL SALUTE: Defense Department footage shows the view from the Blue Angels' cockpit during their flyover above New York City in… 34 minutes ago

StephenMozier

Stephen ♿️✍🏻☕️ @realDonaldTrump @BlueAngels @AFThunderbirds Having seen the Blue Angels regularly, but sadly not yet to see the Th… https://t.co/Eiw3ORSEUz 36 minutes ago

songbird9

songbird RT @nbcsandiego: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed a flyover above Washington, D.C. to honor health care… 36 minutes ago


Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over Baltimore; Landmarks Lit Blue For Healthcare Heroes Day [Video]

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over Baltimore; Landmarks Lit Blue For Healthcare Heroes Day

Several iconic Maryland landmarks were lit blue Saturday night to honor the health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:12Published
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tour [Video]

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tour

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels continue salute tours with flyovers in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Atlanta today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published