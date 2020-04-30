My Little Pony The Movie - Clip with Emily Blunt and Tara Strong - Open Up Your Eyes

My Little Pony The Movie - Open Up Your Eyes - Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) is captured by Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) who reveals how she became such a dark and cruel pony.

Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn -- Tempest Shadow.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Tara Strong