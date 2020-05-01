Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:12s - Published
My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice - Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) and Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) both risk their lives in trying to stop the Storm King (Liev Schreiber).

Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn -- Tempest Shadow.

Cast: Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Cathy Weseluck, Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Tabitha St.

Germain, Tara Strong

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnBen21161967

John Benjamin My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) Official Clip “Clean Up” https://t.co/NWBm1jeKaf https://t.co/tPvCbbyAYF 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

My Little Pony The Movie - Clip with Emily Blunt and Tara Strong - Open Up Your Eyes [Video]

My Little Pony The Movie - Clip with Emily Blunt and Tara Strong - Open Up Your Eyes

My Little Pony The Movie - Open Up Your Eyes - Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) is captured by Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) who reveals how she became such a dark and cruel pony. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:17Published
My Little Pony The Movie Clip - One Small Thing [Video]

My Little Pony The Movie Clip - One Small Thing

My Little Pony The Movie Clip - One Small Thing - Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman) and her friends play with Princess Skystar (Kristin Chenoweth) and bring all of Seaquestria on their side with a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:06Published