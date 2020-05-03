My Little Pony The Movie Clip - Rainbow
The Friendship Festival resumes with a song by Songbird Serenade (Sia) as Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) welcomes Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) as a friend.
Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.
Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn -- Tempest Shadow.
Cast: Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Cathy Weseluck, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Sia, Tabitha St.
Germain, Tara Strong, Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana