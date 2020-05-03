Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > My Little Pony The Movie Clip - Rainbow

My Little Pony The Movie Clip - Rainbow

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:54s - Published
My Little Pony The Movie Clip - Rainbow

My Little Pony The Movie Clip - Rainbow

The Friendship Festival resumes with a song by Songbird Serenade (Sia) as Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) welcomes Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) as a friend.

Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn -- Tempest Shadow.

Cast: Andrea Libman, Ashleigh Ball, Cathy Weseluck, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Sia, Tabitha St.

Germain, Tara Strong, Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnBen21161967

John Benjamin My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) Official Clip “Clean Up” https://t.co/NWBm1jeKaf https://t.co/tPvCbbyAYF 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice [Video]

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice

My Little Pony The Movie clip - Friendship is Sacrifice - Plot synopsis: Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) and Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) both risk their lives in trying to stop the Storm King (Liev..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published
My Little Pony The Movie - Clip with Emily Blunt and Tara Strong - Open Up Your Eyes [Video]

My Little Pony The Movie - Clip with Emily Blunt and Tara Strong - Open Up Your Eyes

My Little Pony The Movie - Open Up Your Eyes - Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong) is captured by Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) who reveals how she became such a dark and cruel pony. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:17Published