Ruby's Pantry hands out food to hundreds of families in Albert Lea

It's been a challenge for some families to put food on the table.

One local church is making sure the albert lea community doesn't go hungry.

I was told cars were lined up here at 5 am just waiting to get groceries.

I was told cars were lined up here at 5 am just waiting to get groceries.

Kathy reyerson was one of four hundred people that came through today.

Thanks to ruby's pantry?

She and her family won't go hungry this month.

Kathy reyerson sot: "potatoes, eggs, bread and cereal, cottage cheese and toilet paper.

I was like oh my gosh" ruby's pantry is for anyone who is looking to extend their monthly grocery budget.

For a 20 dollar donation?

People get staple items for their pantry.

There is no income or residency requirement.

Myrne giles has seen our country go through tough moments... and says events like this keep communities going.

Myrne giles sot: "this is inspiring.

"we are a good country we will get through it."

Pastor ryan quigley is one of the organizers.

He says his ministry has been hosting ruby's pantry for 6 years.

Today he definitely saw an uptick in people.

"there are several within our own community are on furlough, or they lost their jobs or finding the items they needed is a difficult issue and we are trying to find ways to find ways to meet their needs on where they are at."

He dressed up as a dog for fun?

And to also show the kids riding in the cars with their parents the importance of wearing a mask.

Sanitation was also focus.

Pastor guigley "to keep things safe our volunteers had face masks and gloves on and we were able to accomplish a lot."

This event was made possible thanks to the roughly 40 volunteers that came out today.

Albert lea assembly of god church will be holding another ruby's pantry event on saturday, june 6th.

The event will start at 10 a.m.

M... organizers say people should come